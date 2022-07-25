Civic body to give tax relaxation for green buildings in city

kolkata: In a move to preserve the environment, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will charge only 10 per cent property tax on the portions of land in new buildings which will be used for plantation and gardening.



The KMC has already given additional FAR in green buildings which are becoming popular in Kolkata. In New Town, many green buildings have come up.

Mayor Firhad Hakim said the civic authorities are committed to preserving the environment. He urged people to plant trees wherever they get a little opportunity. He said the relaxation in property tax will encourage many builders to keep a portion of the property to do gardening and for plantation of trees.

He criticised the CPI(M) for allegedly helping the builders to fill up portions of East Kolkata Wetland (EKW) and construct houses on the reclaimed land. He said after the Trinamool Congress board took over in 2010, the construction of houses on reclaimed land stopped. He said East Kolkata Wetland acts as the "lungs of Kolkata and filling it up is a criminal offence".

Hakim, who is also the state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister said the plantation of trees to combat global warming has been taken up by all the civic bodies across the state.

Massive plantation drives were carried out in the city with the help of the state Forest department, he said.