Civic body to give Covishield jabs today

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will resume administering of Covishield doses on Monday from its urban primary health centres and mega centres after being unable to do so on two consecutive days last week. However , there is little chance of continuing Covishield vaccination drive on Tuesday and Wednesday as the stock available with the civic body is not adequate.



"We could have rationalised the stock and could have divided the vaccine supply we received for use in three days- Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. But, the demand for Covishield is so high that we have decided to provide as much as possible on Monday," a senior official of KMC's Health department said.The total vaccination tally in the city dropped to less than 25000 on Friday and Saturday due to non-availability of Covishield doses. The daily average in the city on a normal day is around 50,000.As per information, there will be no supply from the Centre in the next two days and a good quantity will be reaching the state on Wednesday. "So, we are hopeful of resuming Covishield again on Thursday,"added the official.

Firhad Hakim, Chairman Board of Administrators, KMC said 1 lakh second doses of Covishield have become due in the city because of non-availability on Friday and Saturday. The civic body's priority will be administration of second dose.

About 3.45 lakh Covishield doses had reached the state on Saturday night.The Covaxin shots, however, will be provided as usual from the earmarked vaccination centres under KMC.