Civic body polls: TMC's Paresh Pal continues winning streak since 1985

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates Atin Ghosh and Paresh Pal, who had won the civic election way back in 1985 for the first time, got elected from their respective areas in 2021 Kolkata Municipal Corporation election, whose results were announced on Tuesday.



Ghosh was elected from ward 11, while Pal won from ward 31 in Beliaghata. Both of them had witnessed the first civic election in 1985 when the mayor-in-council system was first introduced.

The Left Front had formed the civic board with the support of an independent councilor it had backed. The Left Front and Congress had got 70 seats each in the 141 ward civic board. Kamal Basu was the mayor.

Ghosh as a youth had attracted attention of everyone in the KMC because of his ability to work methodically. Later, he became an MIC member, when Subrata Mukherjee was the mayor-in-council between 2000 and 2005. He was the deputy mayor in the outgoing board and an effective MIC health. Under his able administration, the health infrastructure improved a lot. The awareness drive launched by the KMC against dengue and malaria is his brainchild.

Pal, on the other hand, is well known for his social service. He has been organising Subhas Mela every year where he organises mass marriage of couples from economically challenged backgrounds. He also started Illish Utsav to support the fishermen.

Mala Roy, party's Lok Sabha MP, was elected for the sixth consecutive time. Ram Peyari Ram was elected for the seventh time as well.