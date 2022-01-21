Civic body polls: Devlpnt works to be TMC's poll plank in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: Trinamool Congress (TMC) will focus on the development works undertaken by the present civic board for campaign in the upcoming Balurghat civic body elections. The poll date is, however, yet to be ascertained by the State Election Commission.



"We are expecting that the poll will be held either in the last week of February or the first week of March. Trinamool Congress is ready for the polls. We will campaign on development works among the civic residents. We are confident to retain the board for the second time," said a senior TMC leader. He added that the present board has already undertaken a plethora of development projects as per instruction of Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee. "There were several development works being undertaken by our board. We have already supplied home service drinking water connection to the civic residents. It was a longstanding demand of the civic residents and we have completed the much awaited project successfully. It was undertaken by the then Left board. But they failed to complete it," he said.