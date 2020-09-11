Civic body introduces e-office to fast-track services

Kolkata: In its bid to fast track its citizen centric services, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has introduced e –office system for creation and transmission of files. The civic body is hopeful that this system will put an end to delay in movement of files from one office to another .



Municipal Commissioner Binod Kumar has issued a circular requesting all controlling officers to create, transmit and place the files of smaller volumes through the e- office system only. No files of smaller volumes should be transmitted and placed in physical mode with immediate effect. The IT department of the civic body has been directed to provide necessary assistance to the departments in this regard.

"To save papers, routine letters should not be marked to PA to Municipal Commissioner. Matters requiring approval of the Commissioner should be put up on file to him to him rather than on letter. Only important matters required to be kept for record in the Municipal Commissioner 's office should be emailed to him at mc@kmc.gov.in . Letter requiring approval of the Commissioner should be put up as fair copy duly initiated by the controlling officer.

The idea is to save paper and check duplication," read the notification.

There have been instances when a particular file has taken ten days to move from an official's room to an officer just adjacent to his room when he/ she has not turned up for personal reasons. "The e -office will eliminate such delay as all files can be easily tracked. It will also minimise chances of losing a particular file," said a senior official of KMC.

Sandipan Saha in charge of KMC's IT cell said that officials from all departments has already been trained in handling the e office system.

"At a time when we are going through the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the e office will be instrumental in reducing the risk factor of getting affected with the virus that is involved in handling files physically. Moreover, work from home concept which is presently a far cry in KMC will be feasible with the start of e office," the official added.