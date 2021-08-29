Civic body intensifies vax drive in added areas of city

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to intensify sanitisation and spraying of larvicide in some wards in the added areas in the city where there has been a rise in COVID and malaria cases.



"Some of the added areas in the city have witnessed movement of outsiders. So, we have asked concerned officials of our Health department to be more vigilant and intensify sanitisation in these wards. The slums in the city have also been kept under surveillance," Firhad Hakim, Chairman Board of Administrators, KMC said.

Hakim said that 90 per cent of the city's population has already received first dose and second dose vaccination is going on in full swing.

"There is a minimum waiting time for the second dose recipients at our vaccination centres. The second dose of many people have become due. We are contacting them and asking them to turn up for the second dose," he said.

"Experts believe that with the increase in vaccination the third wave of Covid, if any, will not pose a major worry," Hakim maintained.

People from not only the neighbourin districts of Bengal but also from neighbouring states too are being administered vaccine from our vaccination centres and mega centres. Every person in the country deserves to get vaccinated," Hakim added.