Civic body initiates special anti-dengue drives in Kolkata
KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation ( KMC) has intensified its drive against dengue to prevent spread of the disease.
So far, about 150 people have been afflicted with the disease.
A senior civic official said the city has received around 450 mm rainfall in 2022.
Though there is scanty rainfall, there are spells of rain which gives rise to rain water pockets.
These pockets serve as the breeding ground for the Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes that causes dengue.
To combat spread of the disease 4 to 5 wards in the city have been identified and special drives are being conducted. Special drives have also been conducted in thirty seven wards, where malaria has taken place.
There are urban clinics in all the 144 wards in the city. There are 33 Rapid Action Teams out of which 17 are Borough Rapid Action team and 16 are Central rapid Action teams. There are 930 vector control teams that visit houses and the reports they gather are send to Swasthya Bhavan daily.
There is one senior Entomologist and three vector control officers to oversee the anti-dengue drives.
The official said the WHO has stated that out of 390 million cases of dengue across the globe, 294 million cases are asymptomatic.
In 2020 and 2021, people did not move from one place to the other so the disease did not spread.
In 2022, life has become normal and the silent carriers are moving from one place to another without knowing that they are carriers.
The civic authorities are conducting awareness drives regularly requesting people to use mosquito nets at night and clean the containers where water is kept at least once in a week. The water in flower vases also should be cleaned once in a week. Plastic cups, broken furniture which are often stacked on the roofs should be cleaned before heavy rain hits the city.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Oppn parties allege 'intensifying misuse' of probe agencies by govt26 July 2022 8:19 PM GMT
77% reduction in LWE violence incidents in last four years: Govt26 July 2022 8:18 PM GMT
'GST complicated, uniform tax system not right for India'26 July 2022 8:17 PM GMT
It's been real privilege to work with you as your Prime Minister: PM...26 July 2022 8:17 PM GMT
'I will not join any other political party'26 July 2022 8:17 PM GMT