Civic body gives permission to repair 250 old buildings in city

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has given permission to the owners of 250 old buildings to repair the structures before monsoon.



The owners of 500 old structures had applied before the civic authorities for their repair. The state government's decision to allow deployment of 100 per cent construction workers after maintaining physical distancing will help the owners to expedite the work. There are 400 odd old buildings mostly in North Kolkata that pose a serious threat during monsoon. Most of the rainwater pipes in the old structures have become defunct which cause accumulation of rain water on the roof. As the top of the buildings become heavy, they might topple at any moment. It may be recalled that in 2018, 2019 more than 30 people, all tenants of old structures had died after portions of the structures fell on them.

Senior civic officials said the owners of many old buildings have approached them along with the tenants to develop the property with proper rehabilitation of the latter. The civic authorities have requested the owners of buildings that are more than 50 years old to conduct the health check up of the structures.

The biggest challenge before the KMC is to trace the owners of many old buildings in north Kolkata.

The buildings have been occupied by trespassers who do neither repair the houses nor pay any property tax.

The super cyclone Amphan which had hit Koilkata on may 20 caused damaged to 40 old buildings. Of these most of the buildings have been repaired by their owners and tenants.

The civic authorities will pull down the damaged portions of those buildings which are found to be dangerous as they might cause harm to the life and property in the area.