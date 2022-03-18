Civic body chairmen: TMC gives priority to experienced candidates

kolkata: Giving an intense focus on the smooth implementation of various state government schemes and upgrading the civic infrastructure, the ruling Trinamool Congress has given priority to those having experience in running administration while selecting as Chairmen in various civic bodies.



However, in some cases, new faces have also been nominated as Chairman.

The party is taking action in those places where a rift has brewed up between two factions within the party regarding the selection of candidates for Chairman.

In some places such incidents have happened and the party has already taken steps.

Some of the outgoing chairmen have been dropped by the party this time which include Barasat and Titagarh in North 24-Parganas.

For the first time in four decades, Contai Municipality in East Midnapore has no representation from the Adhikari family.

Subal Manna becomes the Chairman of the municipality while Suprakash Giri, Akhil Giri's son has got his post as Vice-Chairman.

The political observers believe that it will further reduce the significance of the opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari in the politics of

the district.

Trinamool Congress won in all the 7 municipalities in Murshidabad.

It has formed the civic board at Berhampore for the first time.

Narugopal Mukherjee has become the Chairman of the newly formed board while Swarup Saha has been appointed as the Vice-Chairman.

Anuradha Hazra, a new face has become the new Chairman in Beldanga Municipality in Murshidabad. Abu Sufian has become the Vice-President.

Trinamool Congress has taken steps against the Chairman of Kharar municipality where the party instruction was flouted.

The party has dropped outgoing chairman of Barasat and Titagarh Municipalities.

Outgoing Chairman of Barasat Sunil Mukherjee has been dropped whereas the outgoing Vice-Chairman Ashani Mukherjee has become the new Chairman.

Tapas Dasgupta has taken charge as the new Vice-Chairman.

Outgoing Chairman of Titagarh Prashanta Chowdhury has been replaced by Kamalesh Sahu while Md Zalil has become new Vice-Chairman.

BJP had got a lead from various wards of Titagarh during the last Assembly election.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her last administrative meeting at Madhyamgram expressed dissatisfaction over the development works of the municipality. Harinder Singh has become the Chairman at Dum Dum.

"Many works were carried out in the past 5 years to ensure pure drinking water and roads. Underground sewerage system will be given priority," Singh said.

Trinamool Congress suspended Tapan Podel who was nominated by the councilors as Vice-Chairman of Kalna in East Burdwan.

Dulal Das has again become Chairman at Maheshtala while Goutam Dasgupta has taken charge as the Chairman at Budge Budge in South 24-Parganas.