Civic bodies to dial Covid patients to take stock of health condition

kolkata: Amid steep rise in daily Covid cases, various civic bodies in the state will conduct teleconference with Covid infected patients to take a stock of their health conditions.



Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has already started calling patients to know about their health status.

According to the Health department data, around 500 to 600 daily infected cases are found across Kolkata on daily basis. More than 85 per cent of Covid infected cases are asymptomatic. Most of these patients are undergoing treatment at home. Out of the infected patients, around 4 to 5 per cent are critical. Critical patients are undergoing treatment at the critical care units of various hospitals. State Health department has recently asked the civic bodies in the districts to strengthen Covid protocol as the daily count has gone up. The daily cases are higher in Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, South 24-parganas, Hooghly and Howrah.

According to sources, it was learnt that apart from the KMC, various other civic bodies in the mostly affected areas will also conduct telephonic conversation just to know the patients status. Some of the staff members of the civil bodies will call the patients directly.

They will also provide necessary suggestions if required. During the first and second waves of Covid, the civic bodies carried out teleconference. State Health department also introduced call centre at Swasthya Bhawan to help patients.