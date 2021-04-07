Civic bodies asked to arrange for alternate 'Safe Homes'

KOLKATA: With a rise in Covid cases in Bengal, the Health department has urged various civic bodies to make an alternative arrangement for 'Safe Homes' to tackle the situation. Many of the 'Safe Homes' opened earlier following the break out of pandemic became non-operational.



As the fresh cases are going up across the state, the Health department is keen on reopening of 'Safe Homes' in various districts particularly where the daily infection is higher.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will open 3 'Safe Homes' under its jurisdiction which could accommodate 3,000 people. Those who have not enough space in their houses would be kept in these 'Safe Homes'.

There are currently 200 'Safe Homes' operational across the State. The total number of beds in 'Safe Homes' stands at 11,507. Though, the total number of patients presently at 'Safe Homes' is only 3, Health department's data said.

Covishield vaccine is being administered on the people from 80 centers in the city.

The number of overall of Covid vaccination centers (CVCs) has been increased in the city as the vaccination process has been started for all the people above the age of 45, besides the senior citizens, health professionals and front line workers.