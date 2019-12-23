Civic amenities for residents of bordering wards of KMC
Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to extend all civic amenities to people living in some bordering wards of KMC.
These residents have not been getting proper civic facilities because of certain complexities.
Mayor Firhad Hakim chaired a meeting with senior KMC officials, concerned councillors and borough chairmen of these wards that falls under the added area of the KMC and took the decision of extending these civic facilities. These people are voters of KMC area but have been getting amenities as Joka and Sonarpur panchayet area.
"We have decided that civic amenities will be provided by the KMC and the cost of providing it will be borne by the state government," a senior KMC official present in the meeting said.
The KMC has already earmarked a number of areas come under wards 109, 111, 112,113,114,142 and 144 .
If it is found that a residence or apartment is situated over land of 10 cottah or more, the civic amenities will be provided by the KMC, but the charges from the residents will be taken by Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA).
" We will immediately take up work for repair of roads in these areas which are not in the best of conditions," the official said.
