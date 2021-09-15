City's tryst with 'monsoon blues' likely to continue

Kolkata: Incessant rainfall caused due to deep depression threw life out of gear in south Bengal districts on Tuesday with incidents of water logging being reported in some parts of the city and districts.



The Regional Meteorological Centre on Tuesday predicted that south Bengal districts will continue to receive light to moderate rainfall till Wednesday afternoon following which the situation may improve. A low pressure that originated over Bay of Bengal moved towards Odisha and then further west before turning into a deep depression.

"The coastal districts may receive some spells of moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours while other districts may witness an improvement in weather condition from Wednesday afternoon. Though in some places in the coastal areas there may be thundershowers and lightning on Wednesday as well. The intensity of rainfall may be increase again from September 18," a weather official said on Tuesday.

The intensity of rainfall will be higher in the coastal areas on Wednesday. There may be isolated rainfall in Kolkata, Hooghly, East Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad on Wednesday. The situation is expected to improve from Wednesday, says the weather office prediction.

It started raining in Kolkata and its surrounding areas on Tuesday morning and incessant rainfall led to inundation in some places. Some parts of Central Avenue, Thanthania, MG Road, Muktarambabu Street, some stretches of Jessore road, Mayo Road and sector V went under water. Some places in Howrah's Salkia, Babudanga, Ghusuri, Liluah were also inundated. People faced difficulties while returning home due to water-logging in some places and slow traffic movement. Intensity of the rainfall reduced in the afternoon.

As the lock-gates remained opened in the morning the civic bodies did face difficulties to discharge accumulated water. The lock gates were closed from 4.30 to 9 pm due to high tide.

An elderly woman suffered minor injuries after her left leg got trapped in a rift between two concrete slabs used to cover a drain in Shapoorji area. The incident took place around 12:30 pm when the 70 year old woman identified as Jayshri Roy Chowdhury was about to enter the housing complex where she stays.

Fire fighters used a cutter to rescue the woman around 2:30 pm. The woman was rushed to Bidhannagar Sub Divisional Hospital.

According to the Irrigation department, there was no report of any embankment damages. The arrangement in all the control rooms was strengthened. Site engineers were asked to keep surveillance in the vulnerable areas particularly in the coastal parts. Irrigation and Waterways minister Soumen Mahapatra supervised the situation from the morning and talked to the engineers.

There was no report of any major incident. Disaster management teams have been alerted.