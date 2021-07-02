City's 4th district Consumer Commission at Sealdah court

KOLKATA: The fourth District Consumer Commission in Kolkata was officially inaugurated by state Consumer Affairs minister Sadhan Pande at Sealdah Court building on Thursday. State Law minister Moloy Ghatak was also present. The newly-formed Consumer Commission will benefit consumers from Tala, Ultadanga, Maniktala, Phoolbagan, Beliaghata, Narkeldanga, Entally, Tangra, Pragati Maidan, Topsia, Tilajala, Anandapur, Kasba and Leather Complex police stations of Kolkata. There are three more benches in the city that cater to consumer related complaints. Two of these are in the building of Kreta Suraksha Bhavan at Mirza Ghalib Street, while another bench is at Alipore. Barasat in North 24-Parganas had a single regional office for the entire district. The department has come up with a court facility at Rajarhat. Thus, there are two offices in North 24-Parganas district. There are 22 Consumer Assistance Bureaus (CAB) with a mission to provide legal assistance. "Our department has introduced a very unique, easy and hassle-free mechanism of resolving consumer disputes through the process of mediation. The entire mediation process is free-of-cost," a senior official of the department said.

