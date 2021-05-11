City youths start free 02, steam facility centre

KOLKATA: Acting as good Samaritans, some youths in the city opened a free medical oxygen and steam facility centre here amid surge in COVID-19 cases.



"Irrespective of caste and creed, we have started this free oxygen and steam facility centre at Tiretta Bazar Street. The centre is open for anyone who is suffering from breathing distress," said Irfan Ali Taj, president of Mullah Mohammad Jan Welfare Trust, who took the initiative of opening the facility centre.

He reiterated there are two beds at the centre and a doctor has also been deployed. "If required, we will increase the number of beds," the youths said. Trinamool Congress (TMC) Jorasanko MLA Vivek Gupta has also assured them of extending support to continue the noble work.

The objective of opening the centre is to help COVID-19 patients or suspects battling against low-oxygen levels.

"We have also planned to set up similar centres in different areas," pointed out Taj.