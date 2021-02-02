City witnesses coldest day in 10 years, temp to slip further

Kolkata: The city witnessed the coldest day in a decade on Monday as the mercury dropped to 11.4 degree Celsius, 5 notches below normal. The Regional Meteorological Center in Alipore predicted that the temperature may further dip in the city and other South Bengal districts in the next 48 hours.



The lowest temperature in various North Bengal and western districts slipped below 10 degree Celsius. The city on Monday registered its highest temperature at 22.7 degree Celsius, 5 notches below normal. The highest humidity level touched around 97 per cent. People in South Bengal districts will experience cold conditions till the next Wednesday, following which the temperature may again increase.

According to MeT office sources, the lowest temperature on February 1 in 2020 remained around 13 degree Celsius while the highest temperature was recorded at 25 degree Celsius in and around the city. The mercury had dropped as low as 12.5 degree Celsius on February 1 in 2019 and the highest temperature remained 25.8 degree. On February 1, 2018, the lowest temperature was recorded at 15 degree Celsius and the highest temperature remained at 26 degree Celsius.

The steady flow of Northern wind has been affected due to the impact of Western disturbances on a regular interval in January. The temperature suddenly rose up in the beginning of the previous week. The mercury again started sliding down during the latter half of the last week. The MeT office also said besides mercury sliding down, people in most of the districts in Bengal would experience a foggy morning in the next few days.

Fog alert has been issued for various North Bengal districts including Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Malda, North Dinajpur. People in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Alipurduar will also witness thick fog early in the morning in the next couple of days. Many of the South Bengal districts may also witness foggy atmospheres in the next couple of days as well.