City will continue to witness summer-like heat: MeT

Kolkata: With summer-like heat prevailing in the city at an unexpected time of the year, the maximum temperature here on Thursday stood at 34.5 degree Celsius. It was three notches above the normal. The Kolkata Meteorological department predicted that similar conditions will continue to prevail in the city for the next few days.



Though winter has gone, people feel a slight nip in the air during the early morning hours. However, as the day passes, the temperature soars up. "The same is going to continue for the next few days as the temperature will hover around 34 to 35 degree Celsius. As per the forecast, the minimum temperature will also go up and the sky will remain clear," said Met department officials.

The temperature in Midnapore and Bankura remained at 36.4 degree Celsius and 36.2 degree Celsius respectively. It was 35.2 degree Celsius in Haldia.

Meanwhile, doctors have cautioned people against the fluctuations in the temperature that could lead to health complications. "One should be careful about the speed of the fan in the morning and the temperature of the air-conditioning machines. The room temperature should not be chilled as it may lead to cough and cold accompanied by runny nose. Parents should also be careful about their children as a little carelessness may lead to cough and cold," stated health experts.