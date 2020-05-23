City will be back on track in seven days, says Firhad Hakim

Kolkata: Life in Kolkata which had been devastated by the cyclone Amphan on Wednesday is limping back to normalcy.



Kudos to the tireless service of the workers of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC)

Firhad Hakim, Chairman of the Board of Advisors who made an on the spot visit in several areas and helped the conservancy workers to remove branches of the trees that had blcoked Harish Mukherjee Road tweeted: "I know the Cyclone Amphan has broken the city physically and mentally, but I also know that the leadership given by my leader Mamata Banerjee from the front and my army of soldiers are on the streets, we will overcome," he said adding "The city will become normal within seven days."

Hakim said the primary task of Kolkata Municipal Corporation is to ensure traffic movement along the main thoroughfares and the branches of the trees that had blocked the road have been removed.

Traffic along the stretch on the road connecting Southern Avenue and the

approach road of Lake Gardens railway station, one of the worst hit areas in the city has been restored from Thursday afternoon. Hakim also

said that we do not have a magic wand, we are trying our best.

Nearly 50 trees have been uprooted. Heavy-duty pay loaders have been deployed to remove the trees that got uprooted on Southern Avenue.

The entire stretch on the road from Golpark to Mudiali has been blocked.

The officials of CESC said nearly 90 per cent power has been restored in Kolkata.

The areas where electricity has been restored are Bhowanipore, Kalighat, Kasba and its adjoining areas, Tiljala, most parts of North and Central Kolkata, Ballygunge except a few pockets, Shyambazar and Ultadanga.

The official said in some pockets in Behala, the power has not yet been restored but work is on.

Some residents of Ajaynagar in southern fringes said there was no water in

the apartment as there was no power.

"We have no water in the house. The lift is not working as there is no electricity. Really do not know when the CESC is going to restore power," said Sumati Kar, a resident of an apartment.

The internet services in most of the areas in Kolkata are yet to be restored along with the cable lines.