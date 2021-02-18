City to witness untimely rain in next 24 hrs, says weatherman

KOLKATA: The city dwellers are going to experience untimely rain in the next 24 hours. The Met department has predicted "light rainfall" accompanied with thunder showers at some places.



The city is already bidding adieu to the winter with the maximum temperature now going up every day.

But rainfall at this time of the year is something unexpected, according to the met department officials.

There will be light rainfall in the coastal areas and in south Bengal districts including East Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly, Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, East and West Burdwan, East and West Midnapore and North and South 24-Parganas.

The weathermen have also predicted "light rain with thunder likely at one or two places".

There is also prediction of light rainfall in East Midnapore, North and South24-Parganas on Friday as well.

There will be no major change in night temperature over Gangetic West Bengal for the next three to four days.

The temperature in the city has also gone up with the maximum temperature recorded at 27.7 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature at 19.5 degree Celsius.

The forecast shows that the maximum and minimum temperature in the city is likely to hover around 28 degree Celsius and 20 degree Celsius respectively on Thursday.

There was a long spell of winter this time.

The light rainfall may give a feeling of cold for sometime, but it will not help in bringing down the temperature.

However, there is no forecast of any rainfall in north Bengal districts on Thursday.