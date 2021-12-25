City to witness hotter yearend while MeT spies rainfall in N Bengal districts in next 48 hrs

Kolkata: A number of North Bengal districts is likely to receive rainfall in the next 48 hours while the mercury in the South Bengal districts will slide up in the next couple of days.



According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore, city dwellers may witness comparatively a hot year end. The MeT office had earlier predicted that the temperature would go up during Christmas. The city has seen a sudden rise in the temperature from Wednesday with the lowest temperature being recorded at 13.2 degrees Celsius, which was 1 degree below normal. The lowest temperature in the city stood at 13.6 degrees on Friday. At the beginning of the week, the temperature in the city dropped to 11 degrees.

"Mercury will slide up due to western disturbances as the steady flow of cold north wind is interrupted. There may be rainfall in some North Bengal districts from Saturday. It may continue till Monday. Darjeeling and Kalimpong may receive maximum rainfall. Mercury will drop again when the north wind will have an uninterrupted flow," a weather official said.

Various South Bengal districts may witness morning mist in the next few days and the sky will remain clear as the day progresses. The temperature in the western districts of Bengal had dropped below 8 degrees Celsius last week as a cold wind had been sweeping through the entire region. The lowest temperature in Bankura, Purulia already dropped below 8 degrees Celsius. Mercury in Kolkata dropped at around 13 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday.