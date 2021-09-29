City to host trials of Sputnik Light & ZyCov-D vaccines this week

kolkata: The city is going to host the trials of Sputnik Light vaccine and ZyCov-D later this week. Single dose Sputnik Light trials will be done at the School of Tropical Medicine and also at a private hospital in the city.



Another private hospital will conduct the trials of double dose vaccine of ZyCoV-D on the children above of 12. Meanwhile, state has administered 4,19,310 doses on Tuesday and the cumulative doses administered in Bengal so far reached 5,67,62,113.

On Monday, more than 5.9 lakh doses were administered across the state.

State has already administered over 1.64 crores second doses have been done so far. Over 4.01 crores first doses have been administered in the state so far.

The Health department had put in place adequate infrastructure to accelerate the pace of vaccination drive in Bengal but the state had to depend upon the steady supply of doses from the Centre.

It may be mentioned here that state Health department has set a target of completing double dose vaccination among at least 7 crore population within December this year.

The vaccination drive has gained significant momentum from August as the health department had received more than 1 crore doses last month. Incessant rains in the past few weeks failed to dampen the spirit of health workers at various vaccinnation centers as a result the number of average daily vaccinnation did not drop.

Health department has set up adequate infrastructure to conduct more vaccinations daily but it totally depends on the supply of doses.