City to have zero shadow moment on June 5

KOLKATA: The city will have its zero shadow moment on June 5 when there will be no shadow from sunlight at a particular time of the day. This happens twice a year when the sun is exactly overhead, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said on Wednesday.



"Any form of visible light falling on an object generally produces a shadow, unless it is exactly above the object. People and any object, all around the world, living between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn (+23.5 and -23.5 degrees latitude) lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two days are called zero shadow days," he said.

The city is around 2,500 km from the equator and around 93.5 km from Tropic of Cancer, the imaginary line which passes close to Krishnanagar in Nadia district.

For Kolkata the first zero shadow day this year will be on June 5, 2022 and the zero shadow moment will be around 11:34 am. However in other locations the day of zero shadow will vary depending upon their position between the two Tropics, Duari said.

On its return path (called Dakshinayan) the sun will again be exactly overhead in Kolkata on July 7, at around 11:41 am and the day will be the second zero shadow day of the year, he added.

Every year on the zero shadow days, students and astrophiles who are located between the two Tropics erect vertical poles, different objects and sometimes even stand outside to see for themselves the cosmic event.

In different cities where the zero shadow day has already occured this year, has experienced the zero shadow moment when every object under the Sun lost their shadows for a few moments. Duari said this event also reminds the people of motions and position of celestial bodies with respect to Earth.