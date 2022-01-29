City to get wall graffiti on Sister Nivedita

kolkata: Wall graffiti on the life and works of Sister Nivedita are being put up at 17, Bosepara Lane by Sri Sarada Math to commemorate 124th year of her arrival to the city.



Margaret Elizabeth Noble later known as Sister Nivedita came to Kolkata on January 28, 1898.

She started her school at 16, Bosepara Lane in November 1898 in presence of Ma Sarada and Swami Vivekananda. She later hired 17, Bosepara Lane and started staying at the house.

The house at 17, Bosepara Lane became a centre of art and culture in Kolkata. Rabindranath Tagore, Jagadish Chandra Bose and his wife Abala, Dinesh Chandra Sen, SK Ratcliff and his wife used to visit the house every Sunday over breakfast.

Nandalal Bose was a frequent visitor. Bipan Chandra Pal and Aurobindo Ghosh also visited the house. Nivedita played an important role in spreading Indian culture and tradition among the educated middle class.

Sri Sarada Math has set up a museum at 16, Bosepara Lane. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had acquired the house and handed it over to Sri Sarada Math.

A statue of Sister will be installed at Wimbledon where she had opened a school. Swamiji had visited the school. A blue Plaque has been put up at the house where she had started the school in 1895.

Sri Sarada Math will celebrate the 125th year of Sister's coming to India in 2023.