City to get CNG station at Transport Bhawan

kolkata: A CNG station will be set up at Kasba Transport Bhawan soon. The state Transport department's initiative to install an alternative fuel station was taken up to bring down the cost of operating buses, following the spiraling diesel price hike by the Central Government and to reduce air pollution .



"The construction work of CNG station work has started at the Kasba Transport Bhawan. Its construction work will be completed in a few months," said an official of the state Transport department.

He reiterated that the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) and the Bengal Gas Company Limited (BGCL) have signed a CNG Bus fuel agreement at Kasba Transport office on June 21.

BGCL, a joint venture Company of GAIL and GCGSCL (Greater Calcutta Gas Supply Corporation Limited), has been authorized by Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) for supply of Compressed Natural Gas /Piped Natural Gas in Kolkata and parts of its adjoining districts.

BGCL and WBTC have entered into a five-year agreement where BGCL will be setting up CNG facilities within the premises of WBTC and supply CNG to buses. Eight Bus depots (Howrah, Salt lake, Thakurpukur, Nilgunj, Belghoria, Santragachi and Karunamoyee) including Kasba Bus depot have been identified to create such CNG facilities.

BGCL will be investing Rs 3.5 crore to build up CNG infrastructure at each Bus depot. About 15 buses per hour can be refueled with two bus dispensers in the online CNG Stations at Bus depots.