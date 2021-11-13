City to get another pumping station at Nawab Ali Park: Hakim

kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will come up with another drainage pumping station at Nawab Ali Park with the aim to make Kidderpore and its adjoining areas completely free from water logging. The announcement was made by Firhad Hakim, Chairman Board of Administrators, KMC while inaugurating the Kabitirtha drainage pumping station in Kidderpore area on Friday.



"This pumping station will prevent water logging at ward 76 and a part of ward 77 and will ease the pressure on the existing Mominpore pumping station. The third drainage pumping station which will come up at Nawab Ali Park will rapidly drain out water from ward 77 and 78 and these pumping stations will eradicate waterlogging woes in Kidderpore area," Hakim said..

Kidderpore has been one of the major low lying areas in the city and every rainy season the local residents complain of inundation. Karl Marx Sarani, Dent Mission Row, Gopal Doctor Lane, Ramanath Pal Lane, Sudhir Bose Road, Ekbalopore Lane are some of the prominent low lying areas that will benefit from the project that has entailed an investment of Rs 43 crore. The pumping station will drain out accumulated water into Tolly Nullah.

The KMC has also taken up desilting of the age old brick sewerage to mitigate water logging in Babubazar and Bhukailash Road area.

Hakim said the KMC would also unveil the drainage pumping station at Alipore Bodyguard Lines in February- March next year.