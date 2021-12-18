City restros hail night curfew relaxations in X-Mas, NY season

Kolkata: Fine dining restaurants in Kolkata on Friday welcomed the relaxation in night curfew norms between December 24 and January 1, but said they would request the West Bengal government to extend the closing time by two hours till 1 am during the Christmas-New Year season.



The state government has announced that there will be no night curfew during that period and movement of vehicles is allowed between 11 pm and 5 am. "We are thankful to the state government for the announcement which will certainly help restaurants. With the night curfew in place, patrons have to rush for their dinners and we have to wind up by 11 pm," president of Hotel and Restaurants Association of Eastern India Sudesh Poddar said. The occupancy is back to the Durga Puja-Diwali season two months back throughout the day, said Nitin Kothari, owner of iconic Peter Cat and two other eating joints on Park Street. "If the closing time is extended beyond 11 pm to 1 am or at least till 12:30 am, we hope the crowd can be better managed," Kothari said. He said the Excise Department would be urged to allow bars and restaurants to remain open till 1 am during these nine days, which will help both patrons and the industry. "From our experience, we can say people are dining out more. The relaxation in the Christmas season, like the Durga Puja and Diwali days, will help our patrons not to be weighed by the concern of wrapping up the dinner fast and reach home by 11 pm," said Debaditya Chaudhury, Managing Director of Chowman, Oudh 1590 and Chapter 2 restaurants. Chaudhury said he is expecting a great footfall. With agency inputs