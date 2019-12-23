City Police gets 67 more vehicles to ensure safety of women

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Monday introduced 67 vehicles - two-wheelers and four-wheelers - to its fleet especially to patrol the metropolis to ensure safety and security of women.



Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma flagged off the vehicles from the headquarters in Lalbazar.

"Flag Off of 67 vehicles from Lalbazar to further strengthen core policing and Women safety measures. 7 all women police #Shakti mobiles and additional #Winners teams also flagged off," Sharma later tweeted.

Winners are an all-woman team of the city police while Shakti mobiles are woman-friendly patrol vans.

Now the force has a total of 125 patrolling vehicles and new ones will be distributed to the nine divisions of the Kolkata Police, a senior officer said.

"We will provide special training to the personnel who will operate these vehicles to deal with crimes against women," he said.