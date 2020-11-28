City of joy to get art gallery on wheels

Kolkata: Be it on the silver screen or a canvas, trams have always helped an artist to symbolise the city of joy. Over the years, it has become one of the most dependable imageries for the city which is known for its art and culture. But, now trams will turn into a gallery of art themselves! Come December and Kolkata will get its 'art gallery on wheels.'



West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) will launch a unique art tram with an aim to celebrate the artistic spirit of the city. India's first art gallery tram has been prepared by the in-house team at Nonapukur workshop of WBTC. Beautiful handmade art works adorn the tram car. The interiors of the tram art gallery have been modified so that easels and paintings can be easily displayed.

On days when the tram will be booked by artists, people may see their paintings. On days when there will be no booking, WBTC would be displaying a collection of old archival tram photos and works of trams so that it runs daily and people can enjoy the same.

"The idea of the tram art gallery is to make art exhibitions accessible. The tram art gallery would travel to all parts of the city, rather than people visiting a gallery in a particular place in the city," said Rajanvir Singh Kapur, Managing Director, WBTC The tram would be available to the artists at a daily rate of Rs 3,600, so that the budding artists may book it and showcase their works. For 2 days, the charges would be Rs 6,000. The tariff for 3 days would be Rs 8,000. For more than three days, one will have to pay Rs 8,000 plus Rs 1,500 for any further days added.

There are concessions up to 50 per cent for art students of any school or college on production of their identity cards. The concession is also applicable for charitable organizations hosting the exhibition for any social cause.

The tram would run through the entire city. But, it would be parked at Esplanade, Shyambazar and Gariahat for few hours daily or on alternate days, as per the artists' desire. A nominal entry fee of Rs 6 would be charged from the art enthusiasts,

who wish to see the tram art gallery.

"Art is an integral part of Kolkata. Rabindranath Tagore, Jamini Roy, Nandalal Bose and many other iconic artists have come from Bengal and have had immense links with Kolkata. So we are launching this unique art gallery on wheels to celebrate the artistic spirit of the City of Joy," said a senior WBTC official.