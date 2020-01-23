City of Joy remembers Netaji's teachings on 123rd birth anniv

Kolkata: The 123rd birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was observed with enthusiasm in the city, across all 144 wards under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. It was observed in all the district headquarters as well.



In Rashbehari Assembly constituency, state Power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay garlanded Netaji's photograph and hoisted the national flag on the occasion.

From the morning, rallies were taken out in different areas to mark the occasion. School children clad in

colourful dresses took part in the processions. The participants sang patriotic songs and read out excerpts from Netaji's works.

Netaji had written during the Indian struggle for Independence: "Do the communal organisations solve any of the problems confronted by the working class? Do any of such organisations have any answer to unemployment and poverty? The ideas of Savarkar and Hindu Mahasabha of anti-Muslim propaganda in practice means full collaboration with British." (Complete Works of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Volume 3).

Meanwhile, Mayor Firhad Hakim released a documentary titled Subhas Chandra - Mayor theke Rastranayak. Netaji had worked in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) first as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in 1923, when Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das became the first Mayor.

The Calcutta Municipal Act 1923 made provisions for the enfranchisement of women and the election of a Mayor of Calcutta annually. Later, Subhas Chadra became the Mayor of CMC (now KMC). Hakim also garlanded the statue of Netaji on the occasion.

Asmat Jamil, the main organiser of the protest at Park Circus against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), also garlanded a photograph of Netaji.

Hundreds of people visited Netaji Bhavan on Elgin Road. The visitors thronged around the German-made Wanderer, the car in which Netaji left the city on the night of January 16, 1941.

Forward Block leaders garlanded the statue of Netaji at the Shyambazar five point crossing, while Left Front leaders including Biman Bose and CPI(M) politburo members took part in Deshprem Yatra. Leaders from all political parties garlanded Netaji's statue at Maidan.

Lakshminarayan Sahu and Sons, the famous telebhaja seller in North Kolkata, distributed free telebhaja in the morning to observe Netaji's birth anniversary. It is said

that Netaji used to have telebhaja from the shop after attending political meetings in the area.

Dum Dum Heritage Walk was organised by the People's Green Society to observe Netaji's birth anniversary. Senior officials of Airport Authority took part in the walk as well.