City of Joy celebrates Christmas with gusto

Kolkata: Christmas was celebrated in the city with infectious enthusiasm, with Park Street turning into a sea of people on Wednesday. All major thoroughfares witnessed a huge rush of revellers in the evening, clad in Santa hats and other Christmas-themed garb.



"We enjoyed very much here (Park Street). At a time when the whole country is in turmoil in the wake of protests against the implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens, Park Street represents the unity in diversity culture during Christmas. Irrespective of caste and creed, people enjoy Christmas at Park Street," said Md Saqib, a resident of Wellesley Square.

It might be mentioned that police vigil has been upped in the city for the festive season, from Christmas till New Year.

An additional police force of 5,000, including women personnel, have been deployed and 11 watchtowers have been erected in the city. This apart, police pickets have been set up at 60 places across the city and at entry points of the metropolis.

Special attention has been given on preventing drunken revellers from creating ruckus, while the anti-Romeo squad of the city police is also on guard. Two quick response teams have been deployed at Park Street as well.

Traffic restrictions were imposed keeping in mind the heavy rush of visitors from across the state and the country. However, vehicles were not allowed on Park Street between 4 pm and 9 pm on December 25.

'Naka' checkings were also conducted at important junctions of the city to keep a check on rash riding and driving. The areas surrounding Birla Planetarium and Victoria Memorial also witnessed a huge rush of people.

"The traffic management system is fine. Christmas is the day on which people spend quality time with friends and family. I have come here (Quest Mall near Park Circus) with my family to celebrate Christmas," said Rakesh Prasad Shaw, an advocate and a resident of Picnic Garden.