City observes peaceful lockdown

Kolkata: Lockdown in Kolkata passed off peacefully without any untoward incident as the Kolkata Police maintained a close vigil on the situation since morning.

Since Thursday morning police maintained a close vigil in lanes and by-lanes besides holding naka-checkings at crucial locations on major thoroughfares. Vehicles were allowed to pass only after checking whether it was actually for any emergency purpose or not. The police took immediate steps in case they found someone coming out without any valid reason. All government and private offices, banks, public transport and other commercial establishments, except those dealing with essential services were closed because of the lockdown.

Since morning till 8 pm on Thursday as many as 913 people were arrested in Kolkata for deliberate violation of Complete Safety Norms. Also 468 people have been prosecuted for not using masks and 36 people for spitting in public places and on the road. On Thursday cops came to know about some people setting up stalls on Gurudas Road and Narkeldanga Main Road in Ward number 30 of Kolkata though the main market in the area remained closed. Police took immediate steps finding the same while patrolling the area. In Bidhannagar City Police area, cops maintained strict vigil since morning and arrested 32 people for lockdown norms violation. In the afternoon, few people were seen fishing near Eco Park. Police nabbed a few of them while others managed to flee from the spot.

Keeping the incident of August 20 in Kankurgachi, in mind where a traffic Sergeant was injured after a car hit him in order to evade police interception, police personnel on Thursday were asked to be cautious while intercepting any vehicle. On the wider roads, guardrails were placed in such a

manner that not more than one vehicle can pass through the maka checking points across the city.