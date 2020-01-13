City may get warmer from Wed: MeT

Kolkata: The mercury is expected to climb from Wednesday, informed the Meteorological centre at Alipore on Monday.



The weather office also said that there is no possibility of any rainfall in the city and South Bengal districts over the next 72 hours. According to a weather official, the temperature may rise to 15 degree Celsius on Wednesday. The MeT office, however, is yet to make any prediction on how long the winter chill will stay in the city. The cold wave condition generally withdraws from South Bengal towards the end of January. Moreover, there is no prediction of rainfall in North Bengal districts over the next couple of days.

A senior weather official said that the temperature in the South Bengal will slide up by few notches due to the impact of the western disturbances in North India. It will have an impact on the weather system of the state. "Western disturbances are forming in the northern parts of the country which will have some impact on the weather system in the state too. As a result, the mercury will start going up from Wednesday. The lowest temperature in the city and other South Bengal districts may go up to 16-17 degree Celsius depending in the change in the weather system," a weather official said.