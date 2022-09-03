City man develops technology for turning 2D into 3D images

KOLKATA: A city-based freelance software developer, 52-year-old Sandip Chatterjee, has received a patent from the Union government for developing a technology that can convert a two-dimensional image into a stereoscopic three-dimensional one. A resident of South Kolkata's Bhawanipur area, Chatterjee claimed that the invention could change the face of advertising, publication, education, film and entertainment and various other fields of research, which uses images to represent concepts and elements.

"According to Google and different internet patent searches, this patent is the first ever from India in this particular field of study," he said. As claimed by the inventor, one of the most unique and most significant features of the technology is, while converting 2D images into stereoscopic 3D, it gives a nearly perfect actual depth between the objects. "My technology will be able to deliver the Z-axis data or the depth-of-field in most meticulously authentic proportions in accordance with the X and Y axes data if used wisely along with the concomitant image theories," he explained.