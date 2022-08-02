'City likely to get heavy rains later this week'

KOLKATA: Kolkata and other South Bengal districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall later this week giving some relief to the people from high humidity. North Bengal districts are, however, set to receive heavy spells of rainfall in the next three days.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that temperature will drop in various South Bengal districts following heavy rainfalls which are expected to hit Kolkata later this week.

Spells of rainfall will give some sort of relief from sultry and discomfort weather. The city may remain partially cloudy on Tuesday.

There has been scattered and sporadic rainfall in some places in South Bengal in the past few days but it failed to reduce the high humidity level.

The MeT office predicted that Coochbehar, Kalimpong, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda will receive sporadic heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. There may be thunderstorms in some parts of south Bengal as well.

Kolkata and various other districts in south Bengal received light rainfall on Sunday. South Bengal has a rain deficit of around 46 per cent till July end while in case of north Bengal the deficit stands at 4 per cent. North Bengal districts on a number of occasions received heavy showers for a prolonged time.

It may be mentioned here that after two years, Kolkata registered a record deficit of rain at 59 per cent in June this year. Kolkata had recorded a rain deficit of around 68 per cent in 2019.

Weather experts apprehend that spells of heavy rainfall are expected in various South Bengal districts later this week which may compensate for the rain deficit to some extent.

The south west monsoon entered South Bengal on June 18. South Bengal witnessed a delayed entry of monsoon this year as it normally enters South Bengal districts on June 11. The south-west monsoon entered north Bengal and also north-eastern parts of the country on June 3. The monsoon entered South Bengal in a weak phase.