City gets tram museum on Partition

KOLKATA: A museum on wheels inside the iconic trams of Kolkata, commemorating the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, was inaugurated by state Transport Minister Firhad Hakim. The first car highlights the rising resistance against the British Raj from the 1900s. It delves on to the key moments during the period of 1900 to 1947, leading to independence and how the borders were drawn, dividing Bengal and Punjab in two halves. The second car focuses on the mass migration and rehabilitation that took place post-partition and explores the humane angle.

"India is a country of peace. Bengal believes in harmony and unity in diversity. This museum reflects the ethos of Bengal. It also dwells upon the Freedom struggle in which Bengal played a major role. The Museum on Wheels beautifully depicts the efforts of our freedom fighters and also the impact of the division of Bengal and Punjab on the national psyche," said Hakim, during the inauguration ceremony at Esplanade.

State Transport secretary Rajesh Sinha and West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) managing director Rajanvir Singh Kapur were also present on the occasion.

The museum, curated by the Arts and Cultural Heritage Trust in collaboration with the WBTC, will be on display at Esplanade between August 15 and December-end. From January 1, 2022, the Museum on Wheels will move to other parts of the city.