City gets plant bank

Kolkata: In a significant stride towards a clean and green city and curbing the effects of air pollution, a ward coordinator from Bhowanipore in south Kolkata has developed a community plant bank in his own ward.

"Anybody willing to plant a tree can take a plant free of cost from this plant bank and nurture it in his own residence. On the other hand if somebody has a good number of plants in his garden, terrace or roof can donate them in the bank. The bank is functioning through this give and take process and the response has been good," said Ashim Basu, ward coordinator of ward 70.

The idea of the plant bank was mulled after the severe cyclonic storm Amphan that hit the state on May 20 had caused massive damage to the green cover in the city damaging some 15,500 odd trees. KMC has kicked off plantation programme from the month of June to augment the green cover in the city. Presently the bank's collection has gone up to 1000. 650 plants have been distributed from the plant bank already situated at Subhas Udyan, Northern Park (ladies and children's corner). Some NGOs have also extended support to the green

initiative.

"We have also seen people taking designer flower pots for celebration of personal occasions like birthdays, anniversaries etc," added Basu.