City gets new CBI Joint Director

KOLKATA: Pankaj Srivastava, Joint Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Kolkata was removed on Monday. N. Venugopal will replace Srivastava.



Srivastava was in charge of the financial scam cases, Narada sting operation case along with Coal and Cattle smuggling cases.

Recently he was also leading the Anti Corruption branch of the CBI Kolkata as well. However from now on he will only look after the chit fund cases while Venugopal will be looking after the other cases. Srivastava was posted as Joint Director in Kolkata during 2019. After a few days of his posting, CBI had been to the official residence of Kolkata Police Commissioner to question Rajeev Kumar.