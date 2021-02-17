City gets its fifth rooftop park in Tiljala

Kolkata: The fifth rooftop park in the city was unveiled on Monday evening at ward 66 in Tiljala area near EM Bypass. Christened after the name of former president APJ Abdul Kalam, the park offers a refreshing slice of greenery in the congested Tiljala area. It has been set up on the premises of a booster pumping station.



"It was a long standing demand of the residents. Ward co-ordinator Faiz Ahmed Khan had urged the civic body for the green cover. The idea of transforming the top of the booster pumping station into a park was conceived by Khan," said Debasish Kumar, Member Board of Administrators, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), who is in-charge of the Parks and Square wing.

The park with an area of 8000 square feet is friendly for children as well as elderly. The park was inaugurated by Chairman of KMC Board of Administrators Firhad Hakim in presence of MP Mala Roy and local MLA Javed Ahmed Khan. Speaking at the inaugural programme, Khan took a dig at the BJP without naming the party.

"We will not have any saffron-coloured flowers in this park. The marigold flower neither has any smell nor longevity. This flower does not beautify the area. Though lotus is our national flower, it does not grow in the garden," said Khan. Other rooftop parks are situated on pumping stations in Kasba, Chetla, Bagmari and Siriti (near Behala).