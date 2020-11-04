City gets first racing team

Kolkata: For motor sports enthusiasts in the City of Joy, it's time to cheer! In a proud moment, the city got its first racing team with the official launch of 'Kolkata Joba Racing' on November 3.



The team was launched by Firhad Hakim, state urban development and municipal affairs minister, who is also the chairman of Board of Administrators, Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

The team is being promoted by Debdutta Mukherjee, popularly known as John Mukherjee – India's first and only Marshal at the Formula I and Tathagata Mukherjee, a Formula 3 racer.

"It is indeed an exciting moment. Over the last few years, motor sports in the country have gained tremendous popularity particularly in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai. However, there was no representation from Kolkata, which is so passionate when it comes to sports and culture. This racing team will surely go all over

the world and make our city proud," said Hakim, during the launch.

A racing event is scheduled to be held in Chennai this month and the racing team from Kolkata will be participating giving the sports fanatics of the city to cheer its own racing team.