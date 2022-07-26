City gets 011.4mm rainfall in the past 24 hours: MeT

KOLKATA: Parts of the city experienced sporadic rainfall on Monday. The Meteorological department predicts a generally cloudy sky with a thunderstorm on Tuesday as well.



Since the last 24 hours, 011.4 millimeter rainfall has been measured by the weather department in Kolkata.

This has resulted in a fairly good air quality in various parts of the city in the last couple of days. The Air Quality Index at BITM was 21, Fort William was 24, Jadavpur was 31, Rabindra Bharati was 50, Rabindra Sarobar stood at 22 while Victoria Memorial remained the lowest at 12.

The weather for Kolkata and neighborhoods was generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower on both Sunday and Monday. The trough from North West Bay of Bengal to East Central Bay of Bengal on Sunday persisted on Monday.

The maximum and minimum temperature has been predicted to be around 32 ˚C and 25 ˚C respectively on Tuesday. The districts under South Bengal will experience light to moderate rain with thunder on Tuesday. The East and West Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Kolkata will experience thunderstorms.

Heavy rainfall will be experienced in North Bengal districts like Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling. Thunderstorms will be experienced at North and South Dinajpur and Malda.

Even though monsoon has made its entry in Bengal, South Bengal is still deprived of rain this year.