City & few other dists may get rain today: MeT

KOLKATA: The MeT office predicted that it might rain in Kolkata, Howrah, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, West Midnapore and East Midnapore on Monday. Mercury will go up in all the south Bengal districts from Tuesday. Temperature in north Bengal will also go up. Rain lashed several parts of south Bengal on Sunday afternoon along with a strong breeze that swept through the city and other adjoining areas.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said the sky might remain cloudy in various north and south Bengal districts.

Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Hooghly, Howrah received rainfall in the afternoon. Thundershower hit various districts in the western parts of the state.

There has been an incursion of moisture from the sea due to a low pressure and it has caused untimely rainfall.



The weather office had earlier predicted rainfall on Sunday but it would have no impact on the temperature. The city may see a further rise in the temperature once the low pressure is cleared.

It may be mentioned that various parts of south Bengal, including the city received few spells of light showers on Friday while some areas witnessed strong breeze late on Thursday night and scattered rainfall. The MeT office earlier said there was, however, no possibility for the temperature to go down any further. The sky remained partly cloudy in the city from Sunday morning and several other districts in south Bengal as well.

The night temperature will remain almost the same in the next two days but the temperature will start going up after next Tuesday. "It may go up by 2 degree Celsius from next week. A fluctuating weather and the rise and fall in the mercury in quick succession are causing infections among the people," said the city doctors.

They have also advised the patients not to take medicines on their own. Some infections are common at this time of the year when the temperature fluctuates.