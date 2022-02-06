City experiences winter chill as temp drops

Kolkata: Lowest temperature in the city dropped by almost 4 degree Celsius on Saturday giving a winter chill to the city dwellers especially after the mercury started climbing up in the past three days. The lowest temperature was recorded at 16.6 degree Celsius in Kolkata on Saturday morning while the highest rose up to 24.6 degree Celsius. The humidity level touched 94 percent.



The weather conditions in various South Bengal districts improved from Saturday morning. The city sky remained mostly cloudy on Saturday while in some places people witnessed sunshine. People who visited the beach towns in East Midnapore experienced bright sunshine.

Life in Kolkata was thrown out of gear as rain lashed several parts of South Bengal from early Friday morning. In some places in the city and suburbs, incidents of water-logging occurred and accumulated water receded as the day progressed.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Friday predicted that the intensity of rainfall will be reduced from Saturday while it will intensify further in the next 24 hours in case of North Bengal. The MeT office had earlier predicted that there may be rainfall in Kolkata on the day of Saraswati Puja. As per the weather office prediction, some pockets in North Bengal did receive heavy to very heavy rainfall along with hailstorm on Saturday.