City Durga Puja depicts killing of farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri, protests against farm laws

Kolkata: Bengal has witnessed one of the biggest farmers' movement when Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee's fight helped them get back their land that was taken away to set up a car manufacturing unit.



Now, as India unites to protest against the killing of farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri and the draconian farm laws, the Puja pandal of Dum Dum Park Bharat Chakra at the outskirts of the city—joining the protest through art—will depict the movement and the killings in Uttar Pradesh, an incident which Chief Minister has condemned severely.

This year the theme of the Puja pandal is "dhan debo na, maan debo na" (we will neither give paddy nor prestige).

The pandal depicts major farmers' movements starting from Tebhaga Movement of 1946 to the recent movement of the farmers against three contentious farm laws. At the entrance of the Puja pandal one would find a poster urging people to "stand with Lakhimpur Kheri". The sidewalks are adorned by the sketch of a car and a farmer lying on its path, accompanied by a line in Bengali — "motorgari uray dhulo niche pore chashigulo", meaning the car leaves behind a swirl of dust while farmers fall under its wheels.

Hundreds of sandals lie on the ground of the pandal, symbolising the scenes after a protest — during which many lost their shoes amid police action. The main pandal is decorated with replicas of paddy, hanging from the roof.

Artist Anirban Das, who conceptualised the theme, said that the names of farmers who died in the course of the agitation have been written in chits of paper on the giant tractor, which also has large wings. General Secretary of the club Prateek Chowdhury said: "There is nothing political in it. Like all others, our club too has a social responsibility and we have chosen the theme out of it".

Farmers in the country have been protesting for nearly a year against the three farm laws, which they say would benefit the big corporates. The Centre defends the laws, stating that reforms are needed for the sector. Several people have lost their lives during the course of the agitation.

On Sunday, four protesting farmers were allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.