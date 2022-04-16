City connect in Alia's wedding: Kolkata sari artist drapes bride

kolkata: The much-awaited wedding of the year is finally over. The Kapoors have a new addition to their family – the beautiful Alia Bhatt. But do you know RanAlia's wedding has a strong Kolkata connection? Kolkata-based drape artist Dolly Jain has draped Alia in an ethereal ivory organza Sabyasachi sari on her wedding day.



Just a few months back, Jain had draped Katrina Kaif, when she tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal. She also draped DeepikaPadukone, Priyanka Chopra, SonamKapoor and IshaAmbani on theirD-day.

Calling Alia the 'most gorgeous bride with the million dollar smile'', Jain said the 'GangubaiKathiawadi' actress looked stunning with her golden tissue veil. The celebrity sari draper also ran out of words when Alia's bridal look eventually came to life.

Given it was one of the most highly anticipated wedding of Bollywood, the dates weren't revealed till the last moment. Even Jain got to know about the Sabyasachisari half an hour before draping it. However, she had draped Alia before. But this time, Jain says, it was entirely different. "It's always different for celebrities when they become brides. Though they have become brides on screen several times, they know this time it is for real," said Jain.

Jain, who holds a Guinness World Record on how to drape a sari in 325 different styles, has not only draped Alia on her special day but also the mother of the groom, Neetu Kapoor for the mehendi ceremony. Jain also draped sari on Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Alia's mother Soni Razdan and her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

For mehendi, Neetu opted for bright Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla ensemble. In a video, Neetu is all praise for the Kolkata sari artist. Neetu said she felt like a 'princess' in the way Jain draped her.

Jain was also excited drapingNeetu for the pre-wedding festivities."Well, if there's one Wedding the nation wants to know more about its Ranlia! I had the absolute honour and privilege to dress the most beautiful mother of the groom. So much can be said about Neetu Kapoor. She is a woman of boundless grace and charm, add to that compassion and she's simply golden...you are fantastic," said the sari artist.