City bizman's body found in Jharkhand

Kolkata: A city-based businessman's body was found in a field on Wednesday by the cops of Mihi Jam police station of Jamtara in Jharkhand.



The businessman identified as Saif Khan (38) was missing since Tuesday evening. He went out of his home riding his motorcycle. On Wednesday afternoon, local people spotted Khan's body near Sakhipathar village of Mihijam located on National Highway 419. Police found his motorcycle near his body. Cops suspect that he was killed somewhere else and the body was thrown into the field. Khan's body was lying face down near a bush.While checking the body, cops found that his throat was slit using some sort of sharp weapon. After getting his identity, Police from Jamtara informed Khan's family following which they informed New Market police station where a missing diary was lodged.