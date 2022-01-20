City bizman arrested for giving financial aid to Left extremist outfit

KOLKATA: A Kolkata-based businessman has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly providing financial support to the left extremist group in Ranchi.



A team of NIA, Ranchi unit with help of local police picked up the businessman identified as Mahesh Agarwal from his Kolkata residence on Tuesday night.

According to sources, NIA Ranchi unit came to know about Agarwal while probing a case registered against a left extremist group there.

It was found that the group involved in anti national activity had received monetary support from the businessman.

He was produced at the Special NIA Court in Bankshall court and was granted transit remand.

Agarwal will be taken to Ranchi within a day or two for further investigation.

He will be interrogated to find out why he was funding the left extremist group and how he got involved.

It is suspected that more names will come to light after interrogating Agarwal.