City airport organises 'Run for Unity' event

KOLKATA The Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata on Thursday morning organised 'Run for Unity' as part of National Unity Week to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel.



The passengers were found having a good time at the Uni Tea Stall set up at the airport as part of celebration of Festival of Unity, which is being observed to pay tribute to the country's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

31 st October is the birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel which is celebrated as National Unity Day.

The city airport also paid tribute to freedom fighter Jatindra Nath Das on his birth anniversary. A big picture of Das along with a short biography was put up in the form of a hoarding just over the entry gate 3B.

Das, who was called 'Young Dadhichee of India' went on hunger strike for 63 days demanding equal treatment for Indian political prisoners with those from Europe while he was imprisoned.