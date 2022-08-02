City airport offers new parking fee structure for App cabs

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Airport Parking Agency has offered a renewed parking fee structure to App-based cab service providers.



Until July 31, the two cab service providers did not have to pay extra Rs 60, which is added over the parking fee for cars at the airport.

The parking fee for private cars is Rs 40 for a duration of 30 minutes.

The cost is Rs 100 for private cars parking from 31 minutes to two hours.

However, the fee increases by Rs 60 over the original fee for commercial vehicles which is tagged as access fee.

As reported, according to the new offer of the agency, the companies have been asked to shell out Rs 100

for two hours.

In case, this new rule is not accepted by the companies then reportedly regular parking rules for commercial vehicles will be applicable.

It was supposed to be implemented by August 1 but the two companies have sought a time frame of seven days but reportedly the agency has only given two days, which is till August 3.

It must be noted that there has been no fee structural changes made for the car parking for private vehicles though.