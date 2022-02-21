'City & adjoining areas likely to see spells of rain'

Kolkata: The city dwellers are still experiencing cold weather even after the MeT office a couple of days ago asserted that the end of winter cold is near. The temperature in the city and various other south Bengal districts dropped in the past 48 hours due to a low trough that caused a huge incursion of moisture from the sea into the mainland.



The lowest temperature in Kolkata stood at 15.7 degree Celsius on Sunday which was 3 degrees below normal.

A low pressure has formed over Jharkhand as a result the coastal districts of Bengal may receive rainfall on Monday.

The city and its adjoining areas may also witness some spells of rain. The sky in the city and various other south Bengal districts mostly remained cloudy on Sunday.

"The intensity of rainfall will be higher in South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore. The districts like Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24-Parganas and Jhargram will receive light rainfall. The western disturbance has interrupted the flow of cold north wind," a weather official said.

Lowest temperature in Kolkata remained around 16 degree Celsius on Saturday and it was 3 degrees below normal. The steady flow of cold north wind has been interrupted. There has been an incursion of moisture into the mainland from the sea. It may trigger thunderclouds in some pockets, warned the weather office.

The sky in the city and most of the south Bengal districts will remain foggy early in the morning in the next couple of days but the misty conditions will disappear as the day progresses.

The temperature during day time may hover around 27-28 degree Celsius. According to the MeT office prediction, some of the western districts may witness comparatively cold weather in the next two days.