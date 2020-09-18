Citing space crunch, cops veto cycle lane plea

Kolkata: The Kolkata Traffic Police has turned down a proposal by Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority to set up a pop-up bicycle lane from NSC Bose Road in Garia to Shyambazar. The police has cited the heavy volume of traffic along the stretches en route this cycle track and lack of sufficient road space in some of the roads for creating additional space for cycles behind its rejection. It has stated that leaving road space for bicycles in the proposed route will create traffic congestion.



The letter addressed from the office of the Deputy Commissioner Traffic Department, Kolkata Police to CEO KMDA Antara Acharya has reiterated that the former is not opposed to having dedicated cycle lanes along the city but the KMDA should come up with some alternative stretch for the pop up bicycle lane facility.

KMDA had sought for permission from KP for creating such pop up lane on the north south corridor along NSC Bose Road- DPS Road- SP Mukherjee Road, Asutosh Mukherjee Road- JL Nehru Road- CR Avenue till Shyambazar. The agency had suggested putting up guardrail or similar sort of barricade in the side of the road for creating space for bicycle movement. It has been noticed that during the lockdown period a good number of people have cycled to their respective offices using these thoroughfares.

"Besides bicycle comes under the category of slow-moving vehicle. The signalling system and the movement of cross traffic needs to be adjusted to the pace of the bicyclers which may eventually slow down the average pace of the vehicles, " read the letter of DC Traffic.

"We cannot compromise with the safety of commuters and uninterrupted traffic flow," said a senior official of the Traffic department.

The KP has suggested setting up of a joint committee with representatives from KMDA, KP and Kolkata Municipal Corporation for a thorough field survey of the roads to assess vehicular density and to ascertain road dynamics prior to creation of such dedicated cycle track.

"We will soon hold a meeting with Kolkata Police for a detailed discussion on the matter," said a senior KMDA official.

It was in June when the state Cabinet had approved a policy, allowing bicycles on select city roads.